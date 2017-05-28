>>> Enter the Monarchs of Jazz Contest Here <<<

KSBR has teamed up with the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point to offer you tickets to Monarchs of Jazz. Enter to win a pair of Gold Reserved tickets to see the show on April 29th...including an artist reception and luxury accommodations at Monarch Beach Resort.

On April 29, the series features Saxman Paul Taylor, Vocalist Louis Price and two-time Grammy Award winning Guitarist Paul Brown, performing under the stars. Then, May 13th, vocalist Oleta Adams will be joined by saxophonist Warren Hill and Brian Simpson. More information on the series is here.

