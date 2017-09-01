KSBR's Digital Future

Over-the-air delivery of KSBR's contemporary jazz and news programming is moving to digital channel 88.5 HD-2. It will also continue to be heard on line at Over-the-air delivery of KSBR's contemporary jazz and news programming is moving to digital channel 88.5 HD-2. It will also continue to be heard on line at www.KSBR.org and through many popular apps, such as TuneIn

This move marks a major expansion of KSBR's coverage. Jazz programming will be available throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties on 88.5 FM HD-2, through a partnership arrangement with KCSN Northridge.

How to Listen

KSBR's digital broadcast requires an HD-capable receiver, available on many vehicle models, as well as from consumer electronics retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy . There's more information about HD Radio technology here . In addition to KSBR jazz on HD-2, we will be adding a channel of Latin Alternative programming on HD-3. Please be aware that HD programming may become temporarily unavailable in some areas during initial testing.

Users of iTunes and other popular media players can launch the stream directly using this URL: http://radio.saddleback.edu:8080

The New 88.5 FM

KSBR has created a unique programming partnership with KCSN at California State University, Northridge. The agreement allows the stations to synchronize their signals to eliminate interference, improve the listener experience and produce collaborative programming for more efficient operation. The resulting station will be called "The New 88.5 FM" and will be available at 88.5 FM and on line beginning September 12th. It will feature Adult Album Alternative music, such as U2, Bruce Springsteen, Jack White, Arcade Fire, Leon Bridges, Lemon Twigs, Alabama Shakes and Beck. It will showcase many of the Orange County personalities you have gotten to know on KSBR. Programming will originate from studios at Saddleback College and CSUN.

Why change?

For years, KSBR and KCSN have shared the 88.5 FM frequency, causing interference and reduced coverage. This has limited the audience for both stations and made it increasingly difficult to achieve the self-sufficiency that today's broadcasting landscape requires.

Synchronization will increase the combined coverage from less than one million to more than 11 million people. It will improve the listening experience on 88.5 FM and, with the implementation of digital broadcasting, allow us to continue offering services such as jazz and Latin Alternative.