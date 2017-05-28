Breakfast with Gary & Kelly...and Judith Owen

You’re invited to be part of the studio audience on April 15th when Breakfast with Gary & Kelly welcomes the brilliant singer/songwriter Judith Owen and the legendary Leland Sklar to the gorgeous Capistrano Valley Performing Arts Center!

Linda Ronstadt was “blown away by her musicianship”. Jamie Cullum called her “sassy and intelligent”. Singer/songwriter Judith Owen, featuring the legendary Leland Sklar will be with Gary & Kelly on April 15th!

>>> Reserve seats now <<<



The radio broadcast begins at 9:00 am and the audience will be admitted for the 10:00 am to Noon portion (doors will open about 9:30), with the final hour being videotaped for broadcast on SCTV Channel 39 on the Cox Communications and Charter Communications cable systems. The video will also be streamed live online through AlertTheGlobe.com.

Pianist-singer-songwriter Judith Owen is known for her musical variety and melding it into a great stylistic gumbo all her own. Her new 11th studio release, “Somebody’s Child”, is the culmination of this mix. On the CD, she is again backed by the crème de la crème of LA session musicians, the renowned “Section” – bassist Leland Sklar, guitarist Waddy Wachtel and drummer Russ Kunkel. Voice and piano are front and center and the songs are small vignettes of life. “It's classical. It's pop. There's jazz. There's rhythm and blues. Then there's rock thrown in there too,” Judith explains. Recording with Kunkel, Sklar and Wachtel, studio stalwarts behind Carole King, Joni Mitchell, Jackson Browne, Laura Nyro among others, and touring with them “served as this incredible calling card for me. I waited a long time to be able to work with some of my musical idols. I’m a late bloomer,” she admits.

The theater is located on the campus of Capistrano Valley High School, 26301 Via Escolar, Mission Viejo, CA 92692. There is plenty of free parking too!

As always, admission is free but we do need to know how many are coming. Just complete the free registration and we’ll have your name at will-call on the morning of the show.

See you there!