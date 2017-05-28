Birthday Bash--This Sunday!

We're lining up the biggest stars in contemporary jazz to play at this year's KSBR Birthday Bash on Sunday, May 28th. Online ticket sales have ended, but good seats are available from the City National Grove box office beginning Sunday at 2 pm. Gates open at 3:00, pre-show featuring Chase Huna at 4:00 and The Bash begins at 5:00.

The line-up, so far...Music Director Tony Guerrero and guest MC Kate Flannery with our all-star band: Doc Powell, Keiko Matsui, Spencer Day, Mombo, Daryl Williams, Paul Jackson Jr, Max Bennett, Bill Cantos, Greg Adams, Will Donato, Brian Bromberg, Tony Moore, Marc Antoine, Paul Brown, Ramon Yslas, Derek Bordeaux, Nathan Scott, Chris Standring, Philippe Saisse, Tom Dante, Tim Landers, Rafael Feliciano, Greg Vail, Evan Stone, David Benoit, Jackiem Joyner, Jessy J and Slim Man! There are also a few surprises we can't reveal until showtime.

See you at The Bash!