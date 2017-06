Youth Employment Service provides County youth and young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 with pre-employment readiness skills so they can eventually become self-sufficient.

The 47-year old organization partners with non-profits and high schools to conductit's program.

Please join KSBR News Director Dawn Kamber as she welcomes Youth Employment Service Excecutive Director Wendy Weeks and Board member and Program Chair Jill Tomac.