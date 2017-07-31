Collage: Sickle Cell Foundation

Sickle Cell disease is a chronic blood order that causes the blood cells to mutate into the shape of a sickle that blocks blood vessels, which can cause pain or a stroke.

Approximately, one in every 500 African American births and one of every 36-thousand hispanics has Sickle Cell Disease. The life expectancy of those with the disease is about 40 years old.

Please join KSBR News Director Dawn Kamber as she welcomes Sickle Cell Foundation Executive Director Star Simmons and spokesperson Charon Simmons who is Star's son.

http://www.scdfoc.org/